NSCA and Ignite to Host First XBO Experience for Emerging Industry Leaders

NSCA is set to host the first-ever XBO (Excellence in Business Operations) Experience to address the industry’s ongoing workforce development challenges. Dubbed an “un-conference,” the two-day XBO Experience provides a pathway for future integration firm leaders who face opportunities ahead—but need the right training and skills to succeed.

A collaboration between NSCA and Ignite, the XBO Experience will take place on Nov. 12-13 in Atlanta on the Georgia Tech campus. Sponsors for the event so far include Exertis Almo, Extron, Q-SYS, and Shure.

Here, rising industry stars can prepare for leadership positions, regardless of their job titles. If integration firms have employees who show leadership potential, then they’re the perfect fit for the XBO Experience. If young professionals have recently taken on leadership roles but came in without much experience and didn’t receive lots of training for the position, then they can build those critical skills by attending the XBO Experience as well.

Attendees will learn what it takes to lead as they listen to discussions and conversations about topics like:

What Emotional Intelligence Is and Why All Leaders Need It

Understanding Communication Styles to Avoid Misinterpretation

Having Tough Conversations: How to Navigate Workplace Conflicts

Becoming a Globally Competent Leader to Boost Organizational Culture

Trust in the Workplace: Authority Can Make or Break It

Organizational Behaviors: Shaping a Foundation for Future Success

The Domino Effect: One Small Change to Help Everything Fall into Place

From Doing to Delegating: How to Lose Control Without Losing Control

Find Your Why: The What and How of Leadership Development

Each of these sessions are derived from NSCA’s Next Generation Academy, a set of integration company leadership education topics developed by seasoned industry leaders aimed at giving up-and-coming industry leaders an advantage. In addition to training that puts them on the leadership track, attendees will also participate in interactive learning that lets them roleplay and experience industry challenges with real-world relevancy.