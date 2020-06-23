Now Is the Time to Embrace Mobile Learning (EDUCAUSE Review)

"We drive so little these days that letting my young kids play in our minivan in the garage has become a favorite activity when the weather isn't favorable to play outside. During our last 'road trip to nowhere,' I read through some teaching and learning articles I had saved on Instapaper. Since I had reached my annotation limit in that app, I copied quotes of interest and pasted them into a Slack direct message to myself. I used voice-to-text to take more extensive notes, which was the basis of a teaching resource I wrote for work later that day."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to keep students connected as the possibilities of further campus closures loom in the fall? Start designing your courses for mobile learning now. EDUCAUSE Review offers sage advice to help you craft mobile-friendly content.