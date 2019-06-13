NewTek Showcases NDI at InfoComm

NewTek has turned its InfoComm booth (1925) into a real-world example of NDI, its royalty-free and resolution-independent AV over IP standard, demonstrating its benefits for system integrators, designers, and installers looking to modernize their capabilities.

The booth features a single vertical cabinet containing 16 NewTek hardware devices and an array of cutting-edge software tools designed to create, stream, publish, convert, and monitor AV content. Connected only to electricity and a 1Gb Ethernet local area network, these assets are controllable from any of the networked demonstration pods at the booth, allowing users to access and use any capability or feature from any device.

The end result, according to NewTek, is a powerful networked system for AV over IP that saves time, money, space and other precious resources while creating new possibilities for customers that previously did not exist.

“NDI allows anyone integrating AV over IP solutions to be far more dynamic than ever before, with our own InfoComm booth demo being a great example. Every device and application we’re showing can be controlled at any touch point,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president and CTO of NewTek. “Compare it to other IP-based AV solutions that send a single signal from point-to-point at a high cost and you realize you are looking at the future and it is here now.”

NDI Product Showcase

NewTek will also showcase an array of third-party NDI products in its booth, including:

• Sony IP&S Inc. BRC-X400 IP 4K Pan-Tilt-Zoom Camera with NDI®|HX capability

• BirdDog P200 NDI PTZ Camera

• DELTACAST DELTA-neo N2H Converter

• Exterity AvediaStream Transcoder

• Kiloview N1 NDI Hx Encoder

• Lumens VC-A505PN PTZ Camera

• Magewell Pro Convert HDMI TX

• Switchblade Systems Splyce X4 NDI Encoder

• Vaddio RoboSHOT 30E NDI Elite Series Professional PTZ Camera.