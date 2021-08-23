NewTek Issues NC2 Studio Input Module

The What: NewTek is introducing the NewTek NC2 Studio Input/Output Module, delivering connectivity solutions for media production professionals and broadcasters alike. Supporting 12G-SDI and 10 Gigabit Ethernet connections, the NC2 Studio I/O Module unites traditional SDI equipment and infrastructure with the flexibility of IP networks.

The What Else: The turnkey design of the NC2 Studio I/O Module offers up to eight channels of dynamic I/O, including media file playback and recording in a 1 RU chassis, all underpinned by its connectivity with the revolutionary NDI 5.

The all-new module is far more than the conversion of source types, as it connects multiple video and audio formats, including NDI, SDI and other IP formats. The NC2 Studio I/O Module also provides a unified interface including selectable multi-viewers and professional video scopes. This offers users greater control of their signals through built-in precision color correction. The feature set makes the module an ideal drop-in solution for interconnecting video signal types with a complement of audio formats, creating adaptable workflows through Dante, AES-67 and ASIO/WDM software audio drivers. Management of each channel can be harnessed locally through integrated NDI KVM technology, or a web-based API.

The Bottom Line: This new edition offers a module optimized to work with all the latest features of NDI 5. NDI 5 makes it possible to connect to any device, in any location, anywhere in the world. Combined with the NC2 Studio I/O Module, it creates a forward thinking solution for producers seeking to expand their productions. The union removes the restrictions of productions bound to their physical location by offering efficient, secure and reliable workflows on a global scale