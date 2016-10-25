New York Digital Signage Week to Host Free Webinar

New York Digital Signage Week will host a free webinar on how content can be composed to achieve brain recognition to conclude this year's Digital Signage Week.



This webinar will address how the brain is "hardwired" to respond to images and will provide insights into how to make your content as effective as possible for patron, shopper, customer, traveler, staff and student communications. In addition to tactics for digital signage composition, the webinar will discuss eye-brain coordination, unconscious observation, emotional sentiments and virtual reality.

The webinar will be hosted by Lyle Bunn, an independent analyst and consultant, and Jeff Wheeldon, who specializes in Theology and Ethics and will discuss behavior in regards to digital signage.