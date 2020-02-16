New LG High Brightness Window-Facing Displays Enhance Viewing Experience

The What: LG Business Solutions USA has introduced a new series of 4,000 nit high-brightness displays specifically designed for visibility in window-facing installations.

The What Else: Featuring a thin profile, slim bezels, and smart brightness control with ambient light detection and technology that allows clear visibility through polarized sunglasses, the LG XS4F series of 1080p displays is designed to deliver performance in bright and sun-lit environments.

“Retailers and businesses want to use digital displays in their front windows, and that specialized need requires a more robust display design that utilizes advanced technologies,” said Clark Brown, vice president of digital signage, LG Business Solutions USA. “With brightness of 4,000 nits and automatic smart brightness control, LG’s new XS4F models deliver excellent performance in virtually any lighting environment, especially direct sunlight.”

The Bottom Line: The XS4F series, available in 49- and 55-inch models, also features quarter-wave plate technology, which solves the issue of viewing digital displays through polarized sunglasses. In addition to the visibility benefits, both the 49-(49XS4F) and 55-inch (55XS4F) models can be oriented either horizontally or vertically and include the powerful and easy-to-use webOS 3.0 smart signage platform, enabling use of the display without a separate media player.