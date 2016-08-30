New Leadership Announced for Scala Board of Directors

Scala announced a newly appointed leadership team for the Scala Board of Directors.



“We are excited about what the Stratacache acquisition and the new Board of Directors means for Scala,” said Peter Cherna, Chief Product Officer of Scala. “With the resources that Stratacache brings, and the business and industry experience of our new Board, Scala now has renewed energy to pursue and grow our market-defining product strategy, leading global brand, and broad partner channel. I’m personally looking forward to doing great things together.”

Chris Riegel, CEO of Stratacache, will serve as Chairman of the Board. An expert in emerging technologies, Chris founded Stratacache in 1999 and leads the company’s business development and engineering operations. Stratacache is Chris’s third successful tech startup.

Cameron Waldie is the General Manager and President of Carmanah Signs, a division of Stratacache. Prior to joining Carmanah in 2005, Cameron held senior positions in operations management and business development in the chemical, engineering and environmental industries – and also co-founded a business-consulting firm. Cameron is a registered Professional Engineer and holds an M.B.A. from the Ivey School of Business.

Gerard Bucas has served on Scala’s Board of Directors since 2001 and was the CEO of Scala from 2002 to 2011. Before joining Scala, Gerard was a technology lead at Commodore and Olivetti (Italy and California). Gerard’s entrepreneurial skills have made him adept at starting or turning around hardware and software technology companies and building them into successful global businesses with worldwide distribution channels. Gerard is a graduate of the University of South Africa with a B.A. in Economics, Business Administration, and Computer Science.

Kevin Carbone is currently leading PRN, a Stratacache company, as CEO. In prior executive roles, he built strategic relationships with Visa, Sun, Gateway, AMD, General Dynamics, Apple and Cisco. Most recently, Kevin was Founder and CEO of 6Connex, a virtual collaboration software company. Kevin holds an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School and a B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa.