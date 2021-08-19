New HD Pan-Tilt Zoom Model Joins Panasonic PTZ Line

The What: Panasonic is adding the AW-HE145 full-HD integrated pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera to its professional PTZ camera line-up. This camera delivers broadcast-quality images, with flexible operation and compatibility with an array of Panasonic software solutions including the PTZ Control Center and AI-driven Auto Tracking.

The What Else: Optimal for capturing content in low-light situations, the HE145 is equipped with a large one-inch MOS sensor and optical 20x zoom to achieve superb high sensitivity (F9/2000) shooting even in dark scenes. The new camera delivers smooth "on-air" moves and supports HDR for capturing images with a high dynamic range. The camera's 75.1-degree horizontal wide angle lens--one of the widest in its class--allows production staff to capture full shots in large spaces, including theaters, stadiums, lecture and symphony halls, and sanctuaries, and is invaluable for studios with limited spaces.

For video streaming applications, the HE145 supports RTMP to allow direct upload of video to live-streaming services such as YouTube and Facebook Live. In addition, Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) is supported to maintain stability while transmitting high-quality video, even on unstable networks. Outputs include 3G-SDI, HDMI and IP for the flexibility to integrate with a variety of workflow infrastructures.

The Bottom Line: The HE145 is supported by Panasonic's comprehensive PTZ camera ecosystem, which includes a wide range of software solutions, advanced robotic and prompter systems, and camera controllers.