New digital tool targets mental health support on campus (eCampus News)

"A national survey across hundreds of college campuses does much to paint a picture of student mental health and mental health support on campus. Now, the researchers behind the Healthy Minds Network want to immediately put resources into the hands of students who take that survey."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This digital tool offers mental health support to students by curating lists of resources based on their needs, personalizing access and boosting convenience to help learners connect withhelp when they need it most.