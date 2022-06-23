New Control4 CORE Controllers to Feature New Color Capabilities, Optimizations

Snap One (opens in new tab) announced that it is now shipping the CORE Series of Control4 Controllers: A generational refresh of the hardware that runs each customer’s system and provides access to the full set of features available from the Control4 Intelligent Platform.

The company also announced an update to the platform itself with the release of Control4 OS 3.3.0, which includes new time-saving shortcuts in Composer Pro, support for Apple Watch, full integration of color and color temperature into the Control4 Platform with user interface controls, color selection and ramping available to lighting scenes, and easy integration into personalized automated scenes for effortless highlights. Also, the Control4 apps for iOS and Android were updated to enable faster connection speeds for customers using the app while on the go, providing access to their systems up to 40% faster than before.

"Snap One has invested in enhancements, optimizations and large-scale backend infrastructure changes to provide a faster experience for our customer, which will benefit our partners as well. With every product we engineer, and in all the software we design, we commit to identifying ways that we can make them easier for our partners to install and configure. Their experience with our product line matters as much to us as the experience of the customer," said G Paul Hess, Snap One chief product officer.

CORE Series Controllers

The newly available CORE 1, CORE 3, and CORE 5 Controllers feature updated multicore processors that run the Control4 OS faster and more efficiently, with power to spare for the new features and functionality currently in development. By pairing those processors with a 4K HDMI output, CORE delivers the speed and performance needed for a beautiful, interactive on-screen menu for instantaneous access to video, music, lighting, comfort, and security solutions. The CORE models continue the brand’s high-resolution audio tradition with new, higher-quality DACs and more independent zones of streaming audio than the EA Controllers they replaced.

(Image credit: Snap One)

The CORE 1, CORE 3 and CORE 5 Controllers feature a heat-sink chassis for a fanless design and cool, reliable operation. The CORE 1 and CORE 3 both provide options for AC or PoE+ power, and include an ethernet output to extend the network. In addition to the usual cadre of I/Os (IR, serial, IP, contact, relay, Zigbee), the CORE 3 and CORE 5 Controllers include an external Zwave antenna that will be enabled after it completes the certification process.

CORE was built with OvrC Pro inside, enabling network monitoring and management, remote connections, and advanced troubleshooting capabilities. An active 4Sight subscription unlocks Intercom Anywhere, Alexa and Google voice integration, system alerts and notifications, and remote access via the Control4 App for OS 3 through Android and iOS, including Apple Watch, with connection speeds faster than ever.

OS 3.3.0

OS 3.3.0 enables integrator partners to make remote connections faster and easier through the use of new “Recent,” “Favorite” and “Search” tabs. Composer Pro functionality has also been streamlined, with new hotkeys CTRL-R, CTRL-D and CTRL-E allowing partners to instantly Collapse Rooms, Collapse Devices or Expand All, respectively.

Additionally, an “Apply To” button has been added to the “Lighting Defaults” Tab, allowing partners to simultaneously change keypad button style, color, and engraving options across multiple devices, zones or the entire project.

(Image credit: Snap One)

The biggest upgrade for customers is the addition of native Color Control for lighting, which integrates chromaticity and temperature controls for tunable-white, and color-changing LED lighting products.

A new, vibrant Color Wheel provides real-time control, while the new Color Agent enables customers to create presets and scenes for effortless recall of their favorite hues, and instant ambiance adjustments across rooms. Color scenes can also be automated and scheduled to change based on mood, activity or time of day, creating the opportunity to improve our circadian health by matching our indoor lighting to the cooler color temperatures the sun produces during the day, and the warmer tones we experience the closer the sun is to the horizon.

“Control4 Partners and users all over the world are gaining brilliant new capabilities that will, quite literally, add color to their existing systems which will transform every interaction, creating new experiences for them out of their most normal and mundane routines. Customers can experience an improvement in their demeanor, mental health and their overall wellness as they take greater control over their personal environments, including custom color control for lighting,” added Mike Jordan, Snap One senior vice president of control and entertainment.