New AVI Systems Team Focused on Federal Government Agencies

In an effort to better serve its growing U.S. government business, AVI Systems today announced the creation of its new Federal Markets team. The team includes four veteran business leaders with expertise in serving U.S. governmental agencies including all military branches, the Department of Defense, and civilian agencies.

In addition, the Federal Markets team will lead relationships with approved government contractors including Boeing, General Dynamics, NGC, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and others. The launch of the team comes as AVI Systems expands its office locations in Washington, D.C., as well as other key geographies.

Don Mastro (Image credit: AVI Systems)

“Demand from federal agencies in the United States continues to grow in size and scope,” said Don Mastro, chief revenue officer at AVI Systems. “AVI has expanded its delivery and support capabilities to ensure we can meet the specific requirements of government agencies. The new Federal Markets team will enhance these important relationships and ensure every government customer has full access to our AV and UC capabilities.”

The new team is led by Jeremy Button, director of federal markets. Prior to joining the AV industry, Button served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army. Previously, he worked at Crestron Electronics for 12 years in various government sales roles.

Chuck Westphal, business development manager for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Space Force, joins the Federal Markets team after serving in similar sales roles at Crestron, Poly, BT Group, and FedStore. He is based in AVI’s Boise, ID, branch office.

Robert Birch, business development manager for U.S. Army, Air Force, and DOD, brings more than 20 years of experience serving federal agencies to AVI Systems. He most recently worked at Crestron and has previously held sales roles at Poly, Microsoft, and TeleworX. Birch is based in Washington, D.C.

Jonathan Kim has joined AVI Systems as business development manager, civilian agencies. Kim has more than 30 years of sales experience including six years at Crestron, where he served as regional sales manager, government agencies.

“This Federal Markets team is a proven group that not only understands U.S. federal government agencies, but also contract vehicles and how to work effectively with approved federal contractors,” said Button. “With the tremendous growth AVI Systems has experienced in recent years, I’m confident we’ll be able to secure and grow the company’s relevance in the federal sector.”