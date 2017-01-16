AOPEN Chrome Devices

AOPEN announced two new commercial Chrome device products. The AOPEN Chromebase Mini and Chromebox Mini are part of a new portfolio range of products aimed at bringing enterprise reliability and features at an affordable price.



The Chromebase Mini is an enterprise-ready interactive 10.1 inch all-in-one touchscreen solution. It's designed to be managed with ease, reliability and security - making it ideal for high-traffic enterprise environments including digital signage, POS, self-service kiosks, digital corporate communication, and AV room control. The second device, the Chromebox Mini, is the smallest Chromebox on the market today and also runs on the Chrome OS platform. It is solid state and can be used as an SME or enterprise desktop replacement hosting IoT applications, digital signage, and kiosks, allowing greater control of in-store engagement.

Stephen Borg, Global Chief Digital Officer AOPEN Group, says the devices represent a major leap forward in design - allowing an ubiquitous approach to multiple use cases, rapid application development, and ease of use for the signage, kiosk, POS, and other enterprise markets.

"AOPEN designed its new Chrome OS device line to empower the customer by servicing a wide range of verticals and needs," said Borg. "They are fully enterprise-ready in terms of product longevity and reliability, ease of large deployment, remote access, and service."

The Chromebase Mini does not require a kiosk protective case, is water resistant and tamper proof, unlike a consumer touch device. It supports audio-video conference platforms, such as Google Hangouts. It offers mounting options for A/V or desktop use (including a built-in Vesa Mount stand), high-quality camera and audio, and a dual microphone. The Chromebase Mini is accompanied by optional accessories such as recess wall mounts, POE adapters, and adapters to mount various payment solutions.

By leveraging AOPEN software layer meldCX, the Chromebase Mini is compatible with end-user legacy POS systems - featuring local app instances for offline use and device integration, while maintaining a competitive price point.

"The Chromebase Mini achieves both customer and operational benefits," said Borg. "Its aesthetic and interactive design makes it ideal for high-traffic enterprise environments and provides a compelling way for customers to transact. Retailers or Integrators can also use Chrome Device Management to control and manage their device fleets. It means that content updates and management of the devices can be done remotely via the cloud, and its ease of rollout gives retailers an amazing experience."

The Chromebox Mini is a solid-state, ultra-small form factor device. It is the smallest enterprise-ready Chromebox currently available. It supports Chrome Device Management, and can be used as an enterprise desktop replacement. Its features include fanless design, Bluetooth, wide-reaching dual-band antenna, and power button extension ports for ease of mounting behind device or having other AV equipment control on/off state.

Both the Chromebase Mini and Chromebox Mini are enterprise-grade solutions, at a price point suitable for home use for those wanting a more reliable silent solution. Both feature fanless/non-venting hole designs, can operate in a wide range of temperatures, and meet Google's security requirements.