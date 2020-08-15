Neurilink Ranks 1261 on the 2020 Inc. 5000

Inc. magazine ranked Neurilink No. 1261 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Michael Fornander

“As we move through 2020, we are both honored and humbled to announce our recognition by Inc. 5000,” said Michael Fornander, CEO and founder of Neurilink, “The opportunities our clients provide have led to steady growth since Neurilink began in 2012. Like many organizations, 2020 has presented new challenges. The work from home shift and almost overnight adoption of video conferencing impacted the AV industry in unique ways. Our team has handled every curveball like the professionals they are. We’re excited to be a part of AV’s growing role in the professional workplace as organizations realize even greater value in video-enabled meeting spaces, digital signage, and other office technologies.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.