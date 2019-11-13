Netgear Ships New 100G AV-over-IP Switches

The What: Netgear has added the new M4500 series 100-Gigabit Network Switches to its managed switch line. In addition, it has also added 16-, 24-, and 48-port 10-gigabit models to its M4300 line of switches.

The What Else: To address the expansive growth of AV deployments over Ethernet, Netgear is introducing the M4500-32C and M4500-48XF8C, a new class of switches for the market. Removing the need for complicated Layer 3 PIM routing, these new switches offer Netgear-engineered IGMP Plus, designed to greatly simplify system architectures with the same well-known L2 techniques across the entire AV-over-IP network. The M4500-32C 32-port 100Gbps switch can be leveraged to aggregate the edge switches for a complete setup for large projects up to 320x320 SDVoE (10G) devices in a single architecture. Installers opting to use M4500-48XF8C switch in their installation will find that it is already preconfigured out of the box enabling true AV and multicast Zero Touch network configuration.

Meanwhile, the M4300-16X is the world’s first 16-port 100M/1G/2.5G/5G/10GBASE-T copper switch with an option for PoE+ across all ports in full provisioning mode, according to the company. The M4300-16X is a half-width 1U switch that comes either with a non-PoE power supply or with a power supply capable of providing 500W of PoE power to the 16 ports.

The M4300-24XF is a 24-port 10GBASE-X SFP+ fiber switch with two shared 10GBASE-T copper ports. The M4300-24XF is a half-width 1U switch that dramatically lowers the cost of fiber-based project installations up to 24 nodes.

Netgear is also introducing the M4300-48XF, a 48-port 10GBASE-X SFP+ fiber switch with two shared 10GBASE-T copper ports. The M4300-48XF is a full-width 1U switch that dramatically lowers the cost of fiber-based project installations up to 48 nodes.

All M4300 models are certified for Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE). They are also ideal in any IT deployment that need fast, reliable and cost-effective networking.

“Netgear is driving the technology transition for the audiovisual space by offering more managed switches that can ease the move from the traditional complexities and expense of disseminating video and audio to big screens,” said John McHugh, senior vice president of SMB and services at Netgear. “We now offer a range of port options to meet the needs of smaller deployments such as in home or small business and the 100G option will address the growing demands of providing the highest-quality video to the stadium-level displays.”

The Bottom Line: The M4300 and M4500 offerings are purpose built to streamline audiovisual solutions over IP by reducing the complexity and cost of networked deployments but are equally applicable to standard IT network deployments. The full line up of Netgear M4300 and M4500 managed switches are now available worldwide from authorized Netgear partners and reseller channels.