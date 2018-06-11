Neoti and Starin Partner to Further Serve LED Video Wall Market

Neoti and Starin have formally announced a new distribution partnership. The companies plan to work together to distribute LED video wall products, along with the associated services, through reseller channels across the United States.

“With the demand for LED Solutions rising, it is the barriers to entry that have held back many from the solution,” said Bobby Swartz, vice president of marketing at Starin. “The time and labor costs to learn, install, and support these types of projects have been simply too high for many to take on."

"What Starin and Neoti have done together is created a partnership that will allow resellers to offer LED solutions and pick their service level from just sourcing the panels, to full project management and ongoing support packages," he continued. "The reseller maintains complete control but can outsource any part of the project with complete assurance.”

Clay Stahlka, market development manager, Starin, added, "The ability to utilize a professional team who specializes in these types of installations, ensures that the projects will come in on time and in budget as opposed to taking the risk of a first-time installation where overages are bound to occur."