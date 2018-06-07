NEC Display Solutions Launches Six Professional UHD Displays at InfoComm 2018

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a provider of commercial LCD displays and projectors, announced that it has launched six new large-size UHD displays, which it will showcase at InfoComm 2018 booth C1864.

The new models are the 75-inch C751Q and V754Q; the 86-inch C861Q and V864Q; and the 98-inch C981Q and V984Q. These C and V Series models offer customers an all-encompassing UHD experience at an affordable price.

“We designed these large-size displays to provide an unrivaled, customer-focused product that combines NEC’s legendary quality and reliability with a sleek, aesthetic form,” said Ben Hardy, product manager at NEC Display Solutions. “Both products have a professional feature set and anti-glare panel, but the C series models are ideal for presentation purposes in corporate and educational settings while the V series is more suited for traditional signage applications in retail, transportation and healthcare.”

These new models feature high haze panels that scatter reflected light to significantly reduce glare and improve screen readability. They also come equipped with SpectraView Engine, NEC’s proprietary color management and stabilization system that provides color control and uniformity correction.

All models went through focused mechanical upgrades, including having a smaller, even bezel, lighter overall weight, and thinner depth than preceding models. Both the C and V series models can also be utilized in landscape and portrait orientation, allowing for flexibility of installation when used for digital signage.

Additional key features include:

Advanced connectivity, including three HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort 1.2 connections, plus one DisplayPort out powers a 60 Hz signal for UHD performance via a single cable

SoC Powered by Raspberry Pi and OPS allow for modular expansion

Full external control via LAN or RS232 interfaces



Full scheduler functionality, including holiday mode

First, Last and Custom input detect functionality

Full metal chassis and convenient carrying handles for easier installation

The new C Series and V Series large-size display models can be ordered through sellers starting in this month, and will ship late June (75- and 86-inch models) and mid-July (98-inch models).