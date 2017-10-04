NEC Display Launches C Series Commercial-Grade Display

NEC Display Solutions of America announced that it has launched its new, fully commercial C Series displays, offering customers a slim profile and sleek design at an economical price point.



“We designed the C Series displays to support users who need full commercial capabilities and control in a stylish and aesthetically focused design,” said Ben Hardy, Senior Product Manager for Large Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “We’re excited about the C Series because it provides the perfect fit for many retail, higher education, corporate and restaurant industry uses.”

The new C Series includes three models — the 43" C431, 50" C501 and 55" C551 — all of which have a mechanical depth of a mere 45mm. This slender profile allows for a lighter design as well as unobtrusive mounting and easier accessibility in situations where ADA compliance is of importance.

These models provide many commercial-grade features, including full bidirectional external control through both the LAN and RS232 interfaces, which enables easier integration into control systems. They can also be installed in both landscape and portrait orientation, expanding the ways in which users can deploy them.

The C Series models are ideally suited as digital signage displays for informational and advertising purposes as well as presentation devices for smaller conference rooms or huddle spaces. They contain anti-glare screens that scatter incidental light and allow customers maximum visibility of the content being displayed on the screen, which is of utmost importance for digital signage applications. Each C Series display will also have an optional IR touch overlay that will allow users to easily turn each display into a touchscreen for wayfinding and other interactive uses.