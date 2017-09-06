NEC Display Extends The Duration of its InstaCare Guarantee

NEC Display Solutions of America announced that it will increase the duration of its Advanced Replacement Program, known as InstaCare, for most of its projector models to the entire length of their warranties starting September 1, 2017.



NEC’s repair-or-replace program offers customers who experience a projector issue that cannot be resolved the choice of either free repair-and-return within three business days or free next business day exchange. The expanded coverage applies to standard warranties, which range from two to five years, and to any purchased extended warranty contracts. The InstaCare coverage was previously limited to the first year of ownership.

“The InstaCare program minimizes the impact of down time in the unlikely event that a problem arises with one of our projectors,” said Richard McPherson, Senior Product Manager at NEC Display Solutions. “We always seek new ways to offer the highest level of support for our customers, and extending the duration of our repair-or-replace program provides another way to ensure customers can rely on our products.”

The extended duration of the repair-or-replace guarantee covers these NEC projectors:

L series

M series

ME series

P series

PA series

U series

UM series

V series

VE series