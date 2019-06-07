NEC Display Adds 6,000-Lumen, Ultra-Quiet Option to P Series of Projectors

The What: NEC Display Solutions has expanded its P Series line of projectors to include a new 6,000-lumen entry-level installation laser projector equipped with Whisper Quiet technology and filter-free LCD.

The What Else: NEC’s proprietary Whisper Quiet technology features a patented sealed cooling engine that reduces fan noise, making the P605UL what NEC says is the quietest 6,000-lumen projector on the market. While typical projectors in its class generate an average of more than 37 decibels, the P605UL will generate 19 decibels of noise in Eco mode. This makes it ideal for higher education classrooms, conference rooms, and other locations where a large, high-quality image is needed with as few noise distractions as possible.

The P605UL is also equipped with advanced features including LCD technology, manual lens shift, and HDBaseT connectivity. The laser technology means there’s no lamp to replace, while the sealed cooling engine eliminates the need for a filter, considerably reducing maintenance costs – a key consideration for budget-conscious education and corporate customers.

The 6,000-lumen brightness enables the P605UL to deliver large, clear and dynamic images up to 4K/30hz resolution even when the lights need to stay on in the lecture hall or board room. In addition, the laser light source offers a minimum of 20,000 hours of reliable life, which combined with its filter-free and low maintenance design, lowers its total cost of ownership.

True to NEC’s P Series heritage of offering exceptional value and performance, the P605UL has a unique combination of installation features at a low cost, including manual horizontal and vertical lens shift, 1.6x zoom lens and HDBaseT input. The P605UL also offers wireless collaboration capability and advanced networking connectivity.

The Bottom Line: The P605UL is backed by a 5-year/20,000-hour warranty with NEC’s InstaCare replacement program included. The P605UL begins shipping in July for a minimum advertised price of $3,599.