NEC, BrightSign Partner on All-In-One Digital Signage Solutions

NEC Display Solutions of America and BrightSign have partnered to offer bundled signage solutions consisting of an NEC commercial-grade display with an integrated BrightSign digital media player. These bundles, one of the first promotions from NEC’s Alliance Partnership Program, will offer deep discounts to the channel.

“NEC has a proven track record of working with complementary partners to deliver world-class solutions through the channel,” said Richard Hutton, senior director, channel marketing at NEC Display Solutions. “BrightSign has been an active member of our Alliance Partnership Program since its inception, and we have worked together on many opportunities. The promotional offering announced at DSE is the latest in our joint effort to bring cost-effective and reliable solutions to the market.”

“BrightSign is the global market leader in digital signage media players, and NEC has a world-class brand known throughout the industry,” said Ann Holland, BrightSign’s vice president of marketing. “This new turnkey solution was built on our companies’ shared commitment to quality and reliability, and we expect it will be well received by IT and AV professionals.”

NEC’s new C Series and V Series displays—when sold with a BrightSign Series 3 LS, HD, or OPS-compatible HD media player (HO523)—will have a promotional rebate available through Ingram Micro, Stampede, Almo, and BlueStar. These bundles are well suited for a wide range of digital signage needs, and business clients can expect full support from NEC Display Solutions and BrightSign throughout the life of the project.