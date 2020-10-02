The Vizrt Group has announced that NDI technology now integrates with Microsoft Teams, opening new possibilities for video production workflows. With video dominating communication on a global scale, the addition of NDI to Teams allows for versatile video workflows through a Teams meeting. Broadcast engineers can access the video feed of the Teams meeting participants, the screensharing feed, and Together Mode.

“Microsoft Teams is the forerunner of videoconferencing technology globally,” said Michael Namatinia, president of NDI for the Vizrt Group. “Integrating NDI into Teams dramatically expands the visual storytelling power of the platform. As we all seek to expand and refine our video capabilities, NDI combined with Teams gives storytellers a new frontier of creative possibilities waiting to be explored.”

NDI is the most widely adopted IP-based video delivery standard in the world. The integration of NDI into Teams offers a high quality, seamless transition from any video stream. Single or multiple Teams meeting attendees can be added into any production, each as unique a camera source.