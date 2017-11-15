NBC Selects Leyard for Video Walls at Olympics

NBC Olympics selected Leyard to provide fine pitch LED video walls for its production of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, which will take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, from February 9 - 25, 2018. The announcement was made by Michael Sheehan, Coordinating Director, NBC Olympics.



Leyard will provide multiple LED video walls for NBC’s broadcast sets in PyeongChang, South Korea.

“We’re incredibly excited about the Leyard technology we will be using for our coverage of the PyeongChang Games,” said Sheehan. “As was the case with NBC Olympics’ coverage of the Rio Games, Leyard displays will help us take our world class scenic design to a higher level both visually and artistically.”

“We are thrilled to be selected by NBC Olympics for their coverage of the 2018 Winter Games,” said Adam Schmidt, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Leyard International. “Leyard video walls will provide a stunning and dynamic visual backdrop to NBC’s coverage.”