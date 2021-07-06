Navori Labs Issues 2nd-Gen DS Media Player Dongle

The What Navori Labs is introducing its StiX 3700 second-generation compact Android digital signage media player dongle. According to the company, the StiX 3700 is designed to complement software media players, such as System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions, that lack the advanced feature sets and versatility of hardware players.

The What Else: The StiX 3700 builds on the success of Navori Labs’ first-generation StiX 3500 media player, which exceeded 100,000 shipments over four years. The new dongle retains the core StiX 3500 benefits in size, maintenance, and feature set, and adds broadcast-quality 4K rendering at 60 frames per second, a requirement for effective 4K viewing experiences. The StiX 3700 further enhances viewing experiences with media transitions across all screens.

[Navori Labs Releases AI Marketing Analytics Software]

The StiX 3700 adds several new features as well, including remote control of screens using HDMI-CEC functionality. Upon entering schedules, Navori QL software automates all on/off control functions, simplifying management tasks and making it easier to switch screens on and off at different times of the day. Users can install third-party apps such as TeamViewer or VNC for remote control thanks to its user-friendly Android operating system.

The StiX 3700 comes with professional Navori QL Player software, enabling users to get started on their projects upon turning on the device and logging in. The StiX 3700 can also be activated prior to deployment, making it ready for use once the screen is installed.

The Bottom Line: A versatile unit, the dongle can be used as the main player for a screen or to complement built-in System-o-Chip (SoC) players that lack certain capabilities. This includes support for both Wi-Fi wireless and wired connections for any network environment, and its Android operating system accepts security certificates required by many corporate IT organizations.