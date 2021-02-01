Navori Labs and Affinitech Scale Life Time Fitness Network to Serve 3,000 End Points

Navori Labs, in cooperation with integration partner Affinitech, continues to enhance a diverse and extensive digital out-of-home network on behalf of Life Time Fitness. Now live at all 150-plus club locations in the U.S. and Canada, the network was recently upgraded to Navori’s latest QL digital signage software to deliver a dynamic mix of club information, entertainment, and advertising to more than 3,000 end points.

Navori’s flexible, user-friendly QL 2.2 software release further simplifies the management of more than 10,000 weekly content combinations delivered across immersive video walls, interactive kiosks, tablet-controlled displays, and traditional digital signage screens. While Navori innovations such as Insane Performance Rendering (IPR) software produce 4K and HD visual quality to engage club members, QL’s open architecture helps Affinitech continually strengthen the network. This includes Navori’s DDFS (dynamic data feed scheduling) application, which retrieves information and content from existing back-end systems to help Life Time Fitness strengthen member engagement, and minimize content management labor for staff.

Dave Fleming, director of product development for Affinitech, noted that it would be virtually impossible to manage a network of this scale and diversity without Navori’s DDFS application, not to mention Navori’s load balancing application which ensures a robust, secure, resilient and redundant network. “Navori eliminates the headaches of programming a network with thousands of templates, combinations, and end points through robust real-time member interaction and deep integration with varied information systems,” he said. “We can fully automate most of the scheduling, content management, and template creation by leveraging Life Time Fitness’ existing data systems.”

While most programs and processes are automated through DDFS, there are manually-driven elements to the network that work in alignment with DDFS and especially important for member engagement, and optimize flexibility for Life Time Fitness. One fitness-oriented program, powered by Navori’s LT Connect application, displays member heart rate zones and allows instructors to optimize workouts. Fitness trainers control the LT Connect application on tablets during classes and run members through interval workouts tailored to their unique heart rate zones.

The same displays, which represent approximately one-third of the network’s screens, integrate with DDFS to pull in class registration details and other real-time information that is of interest to members.

“This is a very important part of the network for Life Time Fitness that often drives more than 3,500 unique class reservations each day,” said Todd Brown, president of Affinitech. Brown added that interactive “Club Hub” kiosks in each lobby offer richer details around class schedules, trainer background information, personal training sessions, and gym availability among additional club information.

Navori says this ties back to the core operational benefit of its QL software: "All content is managed from a single CMS that is easy to learn and use, without limiting any benefits and capabilities of the broader network.That not only includes interactive and monetized elements, but also larger-than-life visual elements such as video walls and floor-to-ceiling portrait displays, the latter of which engage members with presentations that highlight trainers and featured fitness classes."

“Navori Labs has been vital in allowing us to use digital signage to better interact with our members and improve the member experience in a dynamic and creative manner, and without the complexity that often comes with an out-of-home network of this size,” concluded Austin Runck, digital content platform administrator, Life Time Fitness. “With Navori QL software, we can dynamically display thousands of unique classes, events, and appointments each day, and deliver this content over a robust, reliable and secure network.”