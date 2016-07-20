NanoLumens NanoSlim Technology Brightens Church

Perimeter Church, a 5,000-member worship community located on a 100-acre campus in Johns Creek, Georgia, partnered with NanoLumens to brighten their main sanctuary for their congregation.



The Perimeter Church sanctuary offers 2,305 seats and a stage bordered by floor-to-ceiling windows. However, with Perimeter’s projectors, the large windows had to be covered during sermons to preserve the color and quality of the projected image. Perimeter’s Director of Technical Ministry Steve Simmons determined that replacing the two side projectors with thin, lightweight, floating LED technologies would enhance the atmosphere by allowing for natural light to brighten the main sanctuary during the day. Adding a center LED screen would allow them to engage the younger, millennial members of congregation in new ways, improving comprehension and retention of the sermon points. The church turned to LED innovator and manufacturer NanoLumens to design and install three versatile NanoSlim solutions for the space.

“Rear projection takes up too much valuable stage space and interferes with back lighting of musicians, talent and set pieces,” said Simmons. “And unless there is enough fly space or ceiling height, front projection creates beams that, when passing through people and stage elements, create shadows. The NanoLumens LED display solutions not only overcome these problems, but also has many added benefits.”

The new LED solution needed to be bright enough to outshine the sun without showing a glare; NanoLumens passed the test with flying colors. As a result, two floating 19’X11’ NanoSlim Engage 2.5mm pixel-pitch solutions were installed on either side of the sanctuary stage and one 40’X20’ 6mm NanoSlim solution was installed behind the stage — introducing a dramatic new visual element to the sanctuary.

“The NanoSlim LED displays are so much cleaner and brighter than the previous technology," said Arch Nelson, NanoLumens Southeast Regional Sales Director. "The images shown on each solution during services and other events are visibly more vibrant, enhancing the overall atmosphere of the sanctuary. For example, each pixel can play a combination of 16-million colors. The three NanoLumens solutions are changing the way Perimeter Church conceives of and performs all of its religious services and special events.”

Historically, many houses of worship have resisted installing LED display technology because of cost. That situation is changing in part because the total overall cost of LED display ownership is dropping, and because architects are designing new houses of worship with true windows, not stained glass.

“If churches want to be able to unite their sanctuary with nature on a beautiful day, they can’t use projection or any other technology besides LED,” Nelson added.

The new technology system has been very well received by the congregation. When the first two NanoLumens solutions were introduced to Perimeter Church’s congregation on Palm Sunday this year, the curtains were up and light was shining throughout the sanctuary.