NanoLumens Debuts Outdoor Performance Series Featuring Brightness of 9000 Nits+

NanoLumens announced its Outdoor Performance Series featuring best-in-class brightness of 9,000 nits+ and availability in both 8MM and 10MM pixel pitch configurations. The announcement was made at InfoComm 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada. The Outdoor Performance Series is available for immediate delivery.

NanoLumens Outdoor Performance Series features vivid colors and striking display

“Two months ago, the NanoLumens Outdoor Gallery Series introduced the world to fine pixel pitch outdoor display solutions featuring configurations ranging from 4MM to 9MM,” said Robert Cross, NanoLumens Director of Research and Development. “Today we are taking our strategy even further with the introduction of the new Outdoor Performance Series, featuring a best-in-class brightness of 9,000 nits+.”

According to Cross, the Outdoor Performance Series also sets new industry benchmarks in a number of critically important areas, including contrast ratios.

“The Outdoor Performance Series delivers a dynamic image quality that simply can’t be matched by any other competitor in its class, offering an amazing image even on sunny days,” he added. “The series will perform optimally in operational environments ranging between -30ºC and 60ºC. Further, the displays do not require fans, filters, or air conditioning — eliminating the need for regularly scheduled maintenance.“

The Outdoor Performance Series are both front and rear serviceable and have an installed depth of just 125MM or approximately 5 inches.

“And, with an IP 65 weather protection rating, the displays will stand up to just about everything Mother Nature can deliver,” said Cross.

The new Outdoor Performance Series can be tailored in any size or shape in order to meet each customer’s specific set of requirements. NanoLumens’ patented display technology and highly innovative products are transforming the way companies engage their audiences in every type of higher education, retail, hospitality, stadium, arena, casino, transportation and public event environment.