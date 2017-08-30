NanoLumens Appoints Tony Barton Director of Strategic Partnerships

NanoLumens announced the appointment of Tony Barton to the position of Director of Strategic Partnerships, reporting directly to NanoLumens Executive Vice President Karen Robinson.

Tony Barton

“Tony has the experience and industry contacts we need to help take our strategic partnership inititatives to the next level of success,” said Robinson. “He brings more than 35 years of accomplishments in the fields of digital signage, broadcast and commercial AV to his new position at NanoLumens, experience that we believe will have an immediate impact on our channel program and federal systems initiatives”

Tony Barton comes to NanoLumens from Christie Digital Systems, where he served as Senior Director of Sales since 2002, with responsibility for overseeing fixed installation, location based entertainment, rent and staging, home entertainment, distribution, and consultant initiatives. Before this, he served as Director of Sales at Panasonic Broadcast Systems, overseeing the distribution sales channel, industrial video sales channel, U.S ProAV dealer sales channel, broadcasting networks, and industrial AV.

Barton’s extensive background includes the successful integration of reseller sales partners and distribution channels, as well as building consultant networks throughout the Americas.

“I’m thrilled to be joning NanoLumens at this very exciting inflection point in the company’s history,” Barton said. “I look forward to working with the entire NanoLumens team in developing the kind of strategic partner relationships that will drive LED technology in the global marketplace.”