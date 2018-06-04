Revolabs is Now Yamaha Unified Communications

As part of Yamaha Corporation's drive to accelerate its unified communications (UC) business in the global market, Yamaha Corporation (hereinafter Yamaha) announced Monday that its 100 percent subsidiary Revolabs, Inc. has changed its company name to Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc., effective June 1, 2018.

Founded in 2005, Revolabs has developed, manufactured, and marketed remote conferencing systems, wireless microphone systems, and other UC products. Since becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamaha in 2014, it has played a role in Yamaha's growing UC business activities.

Striving to further develop the company's UC business globally, Yamaha has changed the corporate name of Revolabs to clearly indicate its relationship with the Yamaha Group. Through this change, Yamaha will work to raise the recognition of the Yamaha brand and increase its corporate value by providing customers with superior products and services.

Outline of the Corporate Renaming

New company name: Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc. (https://uc.yamaha.com/)

Location: 144 North Rd., Suite 3250, Sudbury, MA 01776, USA

Date of establishment: 2005 (Became a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation in March 2014)

Representative: Masanori Kamihara

Principal lines of business: Development, manufacturing, and marketing of remote conferencing systems and wireless microphone systems

Effective date: June 1, 2018