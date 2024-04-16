NAB 2024: New Neoti dvLED Display Is Pantone Validated

On Sunday, during 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Neoti announced that its new UHD Pro XF+ is the world’s first dvLED display to be named Pantone Validated and Pantone SkinTone Validated.

Thomas Dlugos, director of sales, OEM, for X-Rite, the parent company for Pantone, said the validations exemplifies Neoti’s strength in color technology. He also emphasized the designation is an objective measurement. “This is not an arbitrary color standard,” he added.

“Color matters,” noted Neoti CEO Derek Myers. “We know if holds immense significance in the modern world. Color fidelity is not just a technical detail. The future relies on preserving the integrity of the content displayed.”

The UHD Pro XF+ features 26-bit color depth, immersive 3D performance without viewing fatigue, and multi-image frame sync. Thanks to its sophisticated color space engine, it achieves pure black levels and gradients at extremely low brightness, making it versatile for even the most demanding ambient light environments. Plus, InfiniteColor technology ensures that true color uniformity is maintained over the life of the display.