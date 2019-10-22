MXL Launches Zoom Rooms Multi-Mic Audio Tracking System

The What: MXL Microphones introduced the MXL Zoom Room Speaker Switch System, a new audio-tracking microphone system that integrates with select Zoom-certified cameras for a heightened collaborative conferencing experience.

The What Else: The bundle consists of a three-microphone array utilizing MXL’s new AC-44 miniature USB microphone, which boasts an extra-small footprint while delivering clear sound in a wide pickup arc. The three AC-44s will be positioned in a left, right, and center arrangement that automatically tracks to wherever each speaker is located. The integrated camera then focuses in on each speaker’s location based on the audio signals, creating a more dynamic and intuitive Zoom conferencing experience.

The MXL Zoom Rooms Speaker Switch System harnesses Zoom’s advanced internal audio processing software to track where the current speaker is coming from, and communicates this information to the integrated camera, for smooth and synchronous automatic panning that offers a noticeable improvement on the Zoom Room conferencing experience.

“We’ve had great success with our collaboration with Zoom over the past year, and this new system only cements MXL as a true innovator in meeting room audio and the UCC market,” said Trevor Fedele, sales director for UCC at MXL. “We’re very excited to be working with Zoom on such cutting-edge collaborative technology, and we look forward to staying on the front lines of UCC as a premier audio solution.”

The Bottom Line: The AC-44 uses MXL’s signature three-capsule boundary design to create a small microphone with a wide pickup arc, which makes it well suited for huddle room and conferencing applications. The MXL Zoom Rooms Speaker Switch System will come with an additional four-port USB extension hub for easy setup and operation.