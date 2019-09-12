Multi-Faculty Collaboration to Design Online General Studies Courses (Faculty Focus)

"In the face-to-face classroom, each faculty member typically designs and teaches their own course with minimal input from departmental colleagues. Reflective of this approach, many colleges and universities have adopted similar models for their online program in which each faculty member, either alone or in collaboration with an instructional designer, creates and teaches their online course."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When designing online courses, the process can be streamlined when faculty put their heads together, sharing best practices and lessons learned along the way. It also helps insure consistent quality standards across an institutions online offerings.