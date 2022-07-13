MSE Audio Adds Electro-Acoustics Systems for Southeast Asia

MSE Audio (opens in new tab) announced its new partnership with Electro-Acoustics Systems (EAS) as its distributor in Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Brunei for SoundTube, SolidDrive, Soundsphere and Rockustics products and solutions.

(Image credit: MSE Audio)

“EAS is a great company with a long, rich history in the AV industry,” said Ken Hecht, vice president at MSE Audio. “With EAS’ extensive design and installation experience in Pro AV, broadcast, sound reinforcement, and other commercial audio solutions, our brands will be represented by one of the most highly respected companies in Southeast Asia."

[SoundTube New Releases Surface Mount Subwoofer] (opens in new tab)

Electro-Acoustics Systems was founded 40 years ago designing sound reinforcement solutions and began offering state-of-the-art boardroom presentation systems shortly after. Headquartered in Singapore, ,EAS expanded their footprint to other countries including Brunei, Malaysia, and China and extended their offerings to include broadcast then stage lighting and rigging. As new technologies developed, EAS has adopted and adapted to provide cutting-edge multimedia systems for some of the most notable events and venues in the region.

[Newsmakers: July's Pro AV People on the Move] (opens in new tab)

“As one of Singapore’s leading multimedia systems firms, we work in synergy with our clients to provide value beyond what the latest technology can offer,” said Lam Tze Tze, executive director of EAS. “We are thrilled to bring this value by working with the MSE Audio team and the extensive family of products. The innovative, patented, and versatile products give us many more unique audio solutions to offer our customers.”