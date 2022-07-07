Newsmakers: July's Pro AV People on the Move

Here are some personnel highlights from the June issue of Systems Contractor News.

ANALOG WAY has appointed Eric Delmas as CEO to lead its worldwide group. Delmas has developed and turned around a variety of high-tech businesses for more than 25 years in countries such as France, Japan, Germany, and the United States. Prior to joining Analog Way, he held multiple general management positions both in very large semiconductor companies and more recently in an international SME in the field of high-end microelectronics.

Scott Janssen has joined ATLONA as its dedicated quality manager for its growing quality and support team. Reporting to the director of quality and support, Iftekhar Hossain, Janssen will manage Atlona’s large software QA and RMA quality teams, and focus on surpassing Atlona’s exacting quality objectives for new products and solutions. Janssen’s 34 years of quality assurance work includes roles of increasing responsibility at Apple and ReplayTV. He subsequently owned and operated QA4U Software Test Labs, where he and his team tested products ranging from robotics to video switchers.

Based in Los Angeles, Andreas Hoeschle has joined ADVANCED SYSTEMS GROUP as key technical account manager, southwest. In his new role at ASG, Hoeschle serves as the trusted advisor to the ASG client, ensuring a smooth customer journey from initial installation through decommission. Hoeschle is an experienced IT professional who has worked in client support for more than 20 years in various industries and disciplines. Previous experience includes roles at Integrated Media Technologies (IMT), ELEMENTS Storage, Dell Technologies, The Hallmark Channel, and GPL Technologies.

AVL MEDIA GROUP has appointed Jay Perry to the position of audio product technical support specialist. In his new role, Perry will be responsible for working with consultants, designers, dealers, and integrators in Canada and the United States supporting all of the AVL professional brands. An industry veteran known for his passion for technology and client support, Perry comes to AVL from Points East Audio Visual, where he was owner and chief consultant.

Michelle Byrne has been appointed the new global chief people officer of ELECTROSONIC GROUP. She will be responsible for all aspects of people management including talent acquisition, development, and retention. Beyond human resources, Byrne will lead internal communications, employee engagement, and safety efforts for the company. With more than 15 years of experience in human resources and leadership positions within technology companies, she is well-equipped to lead Electrosonic's people operations and help the company continue its growth trajectory driving employee engagement.

With her promotion to vice president of global marketing, Kim Franklin has joined the executive team at LISTEN TECHNOLOGIES. In this role, she will continue to lead brand strategy, corporate marketing and communications, digital marketing, and public relations, in addition to her global marketing responsibilities. Franklin joined the company in 2014. Under her leadership, Listen Technologies honed its purpose—everyone deserves an exceptional listening experience—and expanded and amplified its position as a leader in assistive listening and workplace communication solutions.

ORIGIN ACOUSTICS has expanded its executive leadership team by adding Gordon Isaac as chief marketing and strategy officer. With nearly 30 years in the CI Channel market, Isaac brings longstanding industry relationships, knowledge, and marketing experience. Isaac arrives at Origin Acoustics from Action Matters Consulting, a coaching and consulting business he founded in 2018. He was recently a general manager for AVB, Inc., and previously held executive and leadership roles at AVAD, LLC., Core Brands, R2W, Inc., and Crestron Electronics.

Self-proclaimed “problem solving specialist” Valeriia Polovkova has joined PPDS as its new dedicated international project manager for tailored installations in hospitality, corporate and retail. She will provide full end-to-end service and support to multinational businesses across 159 countries, coordinating and executing project rollouts from tender to completion. Polovkova has more than 10 years of AV industry experience—including specialist technical knowledge of Philips displays—further strengthening and extending PPDS’ unique and acclaimed team of International Key Account Managers (IKAM) to support all major market verticals.

Having recently announced the creation of a team dedicated to the Asia-Pacific region, L-ACOUSTICS has created and filled three key sales director positions to match its regional operational structure: BJ Shaver for the Americas, David Cooper for Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Jacob Barfoed for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

All three directly report to Jochen Frohn, global director of business development, while Shaver and Cooper will also be developing regional sales strategies in close collaboration with Americas CEO Alan Macpherson and APAC CEO Tim Zhou, respectively.

Shaver has been with the company for more than nine years, first serving as a regional sales manager and then later as an installation business development director. Cooper has also spent more than nine years with L-Acoustics as a sales manager and is well known for his prior 20-year association with Midas mixing consoles. Barfoed is a new hire who previously worked for Sony Professional for almost two decades in various leadership capacities.