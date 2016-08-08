Mood Media to Support New In-Store Concept

Montblanc selected Mood Media to help transform its store concept across five continents.

Montblanc partnered with Mood Media to transform its store experience

As part of the large-scale deployment, Mood Media was responsible for installing a new video solution while also replacing the luxury brand’s current in-store sound with custom-designed music.

Montblanc specializes in luxury goods and is able to offer its customers a dynamic environment, creating a balance between contemporary design and classic elegance. Using different video solutions, Mood Media and Montblanc created a multi-sensory experience, immersing customers into the world of Montblanc.

The installation process began more than six months ago across five continents, with 12 sites already equipped with the new solutions. The deployment will continue across Montblanc’s network of more than 500 boutiques around the world, with the speed of the implementation continuing to accelerate at the end of 2016.

Each boutique will include digital signage that creates a more interactive experience while promoting select products and highlighting the brand story. Components of the solution include synchronized screens highlighting products, a touch screen accessing Montblanc's IOS app and a video screen offering further insight into Montblanc’s watchmaking expertise and heritage

Mood Media has also installed a high brightness window display at Montblanc’s Hamburg Neuer Wall Flagship store: a 4860 x 1372 mm wall made of (8) 55″ synchronized screens.

Mood Media’s sound designers created a bespoke soundscape for Montblanc based on its two key brand values: luxury and modernity. The music program has been created to suit the tastes of four key customer profiles: jazz and modern music for men, deep house and chill house for the younger audiences, softer, acoustic and jazzy sounds for women and retro music for “collectors,” referring specifically to the Montblanc special editions

The music program is predominantly instrumental with a 2:1 ratio between the instruments and lyrics. Mood Media and Montblanc decided to reduce the lyrics within the music in order to support better communication between the staff and customers.