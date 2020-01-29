Mobile Viewpoint to Debut AI Production Tools at ISE 2020

Mobile Viewpoint (stand 15-B242) will be making its debut at ISE 2020, showcasing a range of live streaming solutions including its artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced VPilot and IQ Sports Producer products that can be utilized by a range of corporate, TV production, or public safety organizations.

Mobile Viewpoint develops and markets a range of IP streaming solutions that allow organizations to stream live video securely and cost efficiently. By using 3G, 4G, and increasingly 5G networks along with Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite connections, Mobile Viewpoint’s solutions allow companies to create and publish live video with reduced latency from anywhere at the touch of a button. These solutions can be managed centrally using LinkMatrix, a control and management center that simplifies the remote monitoring of video feeds.

Video is increasingly enabling organizations to achieve what was previously cost-prohibitive. These organizations range from small sports clubs to universities, corporations to law enforcement, security firms to public sector bodies and more.

The solutions Mobile Viewpoint will be showcasing at ISE 2020 include:

VPilot: an automated studio that allows customers to create live video programming without the need for production teams. It uses AI analysis of multiple inputs to completely automate the content creation and distribution process. VPilot is aimed at journalists, bloggers, radio shows, and event organizers hosting panel discussions.

IQ Sports Producer: a fully automated, all-in-one production suite aimed specifically at the sports market. IQ Sports Producer consists of a fixed-position, 180-degree camera that can cover an entire field of play, and two panoramic cameras that use AI to track both player and ball movements. Specifically, tracking the movement of a ball during a game ensures that a goal is never missed, and enhances the accuracy of coverage. IQ Sports Producer can be used to capture content and live stream games, effectively allowing sports clubs to become content owners in their own right.

IQ Sports Producer consists of a fixed-position, 180-degree camera that can cover an entire field of play, and two panoramic cameras that use AI to track both player and ball movements. (Image credit: Mobile Viewpoint)

Mobile Viewpoint will also be demonstrating a range of solutions for high-level security and surveillance content applications. Mobile Viewpoint delivers security solutions to governments agencies including police forces, military, fire departments, and the intelligence services as well as transport, logistics, and private security companies.

Demonstrations of Mobile Viewpoint’s security solutions will include:

BaseLink: a mobile encoder that uses bonded fixed Wi-Fi, 3G, and 4G mobile network connections to transmit live video, for example, in a backpack with a body or helmet cam, police patrol vehicles and helicopters.

DataLink: a portable internet hotspot that can provide up to 200Mbps using the bonded bandwidth of all available IP connections including sim cards, Wi-Fi, or satellite. It provides reliable upload speeds anywhere in the field or for remote offices with no IT infrastructure.

“Given how video is now consumed on a range of different platforms and media platforms, companies wanting to differentiate themselves want the ability to create and publish move live video content and the associated highlights, said Michel Bais, CEO of Mobile Viewpoint. “But video isn’t always a specialist area for those that have video assets—sports clubs for example, are more focused on the fitness and performance of their players. Which means they’re looking to capture and deliver video content in a way that is as easy and affordable. This is true of many companies and organizations who are looking for a slice of the video pie. We are excited to be making our debut at this year’s ISE show with our leading solutions that can remove the high cost and complexity of producing and delivering video content.”

Mobile Viewpoint will be showcasing its solutions on stand 15-B242 at ISE 2020.

To read more ISE 2020 news, visit avnetwork.com/tag/ise.