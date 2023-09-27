Mizzou Football Indoor Practices Go to the Next Level with New Video and Replays

The University of Missouri and Mizzou Athletics worked with Daktronics for a new LED video display at Stephens Indoor Facility on campus in Columbia, Missouri. The installation was completed this summer.

The new video display in the practice facility measures 18x31 feet and features a 13HD pixel layout to show all the video, replays, formations, and energizing content during practice sessions within the venue. It features variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or multiple zones of content depending on the needs of the university and team.

“More and more practice facilities are incorporating large video displays into their spaces and are reaping the benefits of this versatile technology for their teams and their universities as a whole,” said Ryan Kuzman, Daktronics sales representative on this project.

The versatility of this digital display allows the university and athletics department to use the display for other special events and to show different video and content relating to those events.

A fixed-digit scoreboard, game clock and two delay-of-game timers were included with the installation so the football program has everything they need at their disposal to run practices and ensure they are getting the most from their practice venue.