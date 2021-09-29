Minority-serving institutions get $3 million for cyberinfrastructure (EdScoop)

"The National Science Foundation awarded nearly $3 million dollars this month to a group of researchers and university leaders looking to bolster cyberinfrastructure at minority-serving institutions."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A multimillion-dollar grant from the National Science Foundation aims to help minority-serving higher ed institutions shore up cyberinfrastructure. “We need to get [underrepresented populations] into the research opportunities that cyberinfrastructure can bring to them, and we need to identify for them new perspectives and different capabilities with this internet that we all use, everybody uses,” notes Richard Alo from Florida A&M University.