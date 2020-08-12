Midwich Launches Global Hardware as a Service Program with Poly

Midwich Group, parent company of Starin Marketing, has launched a Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) program designed to allow channel partners to offer the latest UC technology to their customers—without the requirement for substantial upfront outlay.

The new offering coincides with the announcement of a worldwide distribution partnership with Poly and is initially designed to meet the demand for the Zoom platform.

“The global pandemic has resulted in unprecedented financial constraints and a need to optimize communication is key for every organization, through work-from-home, office, or classroom UC solutions," said Stephen Fenby, group managing director, Midwich Group. "The launch of the new Hardware-as-a-Service program along with this exciting new global partnership with Poly, leaves us well positioned to offer the leading UC technology to our channel partners and their customers, without the substantial upfront costs.”

Officially launching on Sept. 1, 2020, the HaaS offering is meant to address the increase in end user demand for consuming technology as a service and will initially be available in the UK and Ireland, North America, Australia, and New Zealand, with a subsequent roll-out to additional regions planned.