Middle Atlantic Updates Its Remote Monitoring and Management Platform

Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, has added new features and capabilities to its RackLink Cloud intelligent remote monitoring and management platform. The new update enables NEXSYS Series UPS Backup Power Systems to be remotely monitored and managed by the platform and adds new functionality for Premium+ PDUs.

“Bringing NEXSYS UPSs into the RackLink Cloud fold and expanding on those available for our Premium+ line significantly enhances the power management capabilities available from the system,” said Shane Roma, CTS, product manager, Middle Atlantic Products. “This update provides even greater support and functionality for our customers, ensuring they have the most reliable and comprehensive power management system available.”

RackLink Cloud, powered by Xyte, makes it even easier for integrators to proactively monitor and manage Middle Atlantic’s Premium+ PDUs and now, NEXSYS UPS systems. The platform offers device-level control, enabling users to reduce truck rolls, eliminate on-site visits for routine tasks, optimize workforce allocation, and achieve significant cost savings. With faster troubleshooting, proactive maintenance, recurring revenue opportunities, and improved uptime for clients' systems, RackLink Cloud sets a new standard in remote power management. No extra equipment is needed; simply update the firmware to integrate RackLink Cloud directly into the Premium+ PDUs and NEXSYS UPSs.

In addition to adding the NEXSYS UPS Series, the latest update to RackLink Cloud brings several new capabilities for Premium+ PDUs. Users can now view and change outlet and device names directly within RackLink Cloud, with these names reflected on both the physical unit and the RackLink Cloud interface. A new connection status indicator has been added to the Cloud Services page, providing real-time visibility into the communication status between devices and RackLink Cloud, enhancing reliability and ease of use. Additionally, the inclusion of Prometheus support allows users to leverage advanced monitoring and alerting capabilities, integrating seamlessly with their existing Prometheus setups.