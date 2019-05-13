Middle Atlantic Strengthens Support for AV Standards Development

Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand AV, is increasing its participation in AVIXA's AV standards program. Tim Troast, Middle Atlantic's vice president, has been appointed to AVIXA's Standards Steering Committee after serving as the moderator for AVIXA's newly released Rack Building Standard for Audiovisual Systems (F502.01:2018). Jay Franetovich, CTS, application engineer/product manager at Middle Atlantic, stepped up his role on the task group appointed to create the new standard focused on Rack Design, filling in the co-moderator responsibility.

In addition, Scott Lowder, the company's director of product development, is providing his expertise to the refresh of AVIXA's Energy Management for Audiovisual Systems.

"Standards are the foundation for better designed, more reliably installed AV systems," said Troast. "As a global manufacturer, Middle Atlantic has been invested in the development process since Bob Schluter served as a contributing member to the original energy management standard over five years ago. We're continuing that commitment by participating in the development of and supporting standards where our input is valuable and relevant."

The AVIXA Standards Steering Committee is made up of nine members who serve three-year terms, making recommendations for standards development as they relate to AVIXA's strategic plan. As AVIXA's official American National Standards Institute (ANSI) consensus body, the Standards Steering Committee approves completed standards before they are sent for public review, ANSI approval, and subsequent publication.

"AVIXA receives hundreds of requests for AV standards and, with the guidance of the Steering Committee, we can home in on standards that are currently pressing and make the biggest impact," said Ann Brigida, AVIXA's senior director of standards. "Middle Atlantic brings a global manufacturing perspective that helps us develop standards usable by a large audience. Tim, Jay, and Scott generously share their valued expertise to help develop the high-quality standards and best practices that AVIXA brings to the AV industry. We are grateful for their support and participation. Middle Atlantic has been a staunch supporter of our program for many years. They understand the value of participating in a standards setting effort."

More information on these and other AVIXA standards is available at www.avixa.org/standards.