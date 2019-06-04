Middle Atlantic Launches Premium+ PDU with RackLink Power Distribution Solution

The What: Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, has released its Premium+ PDU with RackLink. This next- generation power distribution and management solution builds upon the company’s Premium and Select Series PDUs, leveraging RackLink technology and Raritan's XERUS platform.

The What Else: The Premium+ PDU features the full potential of RackLink, Middle Atlantic's remote management system. RackLink allows integrators control either locally or virtually through third-party AV control systems, cloud platforms, RESTful API, and SNMP for flexible management. In addition, it's developed around Raritan's XERUS platform, a solution for secure networks. Together, this power distribution and management solution provides advanced monitoring, control, logging, security, and power protection capabilities available for the most demanding AV applications.

Available in horizontal rackmount and compact models, the new solution provides under/over voltage, filtering, and surge protection with Middle Atlantic's patented Series Protection. It also provides accurate power monitoring and logging for current, voltage, watts, and power factor at the outlet level. This deep system insight enables integrators to understand exactly what any AV system is doing at any moment. Helping to curb the problems that heat and humidity in the rack can create, it features enhanced environmental monitoring capabilities with up to 32 individual sensors that can connect to a single unit to keep tabs on temperature and humidity. Finally, it enables integrators to solve simple problems through comprehensive, flexible control options for proactive system management and restoration if equipment issues occur, including IP, RESTful API, SNMP v3/MIB, CLI, RS-232, and dry contact.

"For 20 years we have been investing in developing power solutions for AV that go beyond just turning outlets on,” said Scott Lowder, director of product management for power at Middle Atlantic. “These have provided a foundation of system reliability, protection, and control that play huge role in the performance of the AV experience. Our Premium+ PDU incorporates the next generation of the RackLink technology we first introduced in 2011, empowering integrators to make actionable energy management decisions surrounding system design, optimization, and service. The significant system data now available for monitoring and analysis is also key to maximizing the impact of the next AVIXA Energy Management Standard revision that is currently in development."

The Bottom Line: With individual outlet power cycling/logging/monitoring, advanced environmental monitoring and control, and maximum security, the Premium+ PDU is designed to deliver a comprehensive suite of control, data, and security capabilities for the highest degree of network safety while eliminating unnecessary truck rolls for simple equipment fixes.