Middle Atlantic Expands Customer Service and Support Availability in EMEA Through Legrand | AV

Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, is expanding its global sales and support infrastructure with additional service and inventory in EMEA. This Legrand | AV service expansion will better serve integration customers globally by reducing lead times and providing local sales representation and support. Customers will also be able to purchase from any of the brands within the Legrand | AV portfolio with a single purchase order and receive it in one shipment.

“As our customers’ businesses grow and expand globally, it becomes even more important for partners like Legrand | AV to be global as well. We realize it’s challenging to create cohesive, consistent AV installations with the same products and services—all while trying to finish on time—if they aren’t available regionally,” said Steve Durkee, senior vice president and general manager for Legrand | AV’s commercial division. “By expanding Middle Atlantic’s sales and support structure, we’re able to complement and support this growth, enabling our customers to create amazing AV experiences.”

Middle Atlantic will now be available alongside the other Legrand | AV brands in EMEA including Chief, Projecta, Da-Lite, and Vaddio with a larger sales and support organization and local inventory. This team will offer regional design assistance and technical support to ensure integrator and distribution partners have the tools they need to succeed.

More information regarding regional support is available at https://www.legrandav.com/en/contact_us/sales_directory.