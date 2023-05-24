InfoComm 2023: Microsoft, Cisco to Talk Advancing the Hybrid Workplace

Microsoft and Cisco will join InfoComm 2023 to discuss advancing the hybrid workplace through the latest collaboration technology. This session adds to the wide-ranging program focused on conferencing and collaboration at InfoComm, which includes more than 40 education sessions, leading solution providers across the trade show floor featuring expert-led tours, and much more.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

On Wednesday, June 14, Chris Barwick, vice president of collaboration strategy and GTM at Cisco, and Ilya Bukshteyn, vice president of Microsoft Teams calling and devices at Microsoft, will discuss how their companies are advancing the hybrid workplace, from streamlining the in-person experience with hardware and software interoperability, to integrating AI-powered collaboration tools for intelligent videoconferencing and ensuring meeting equity for all participants.

[InfoComm 2023: 'No Stopping Us Now']

(Image credit: Cisco)

“Corporate offices have stepped into an era of bold, new hybrid possibilities,” said Annette Sandler, director, live content, U.S./Canada, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “Corporate employees transformed the way they worked during the pandemic by embracing collaboration technology solutions that enabled productivity and flexibility. Reverting to old work methods is not a successful strategy for a workforce that has evolved. This session led by Microsoft and Cisco and the extensive conferencing and collaboration program at InfoComm will help attendees envision the future of their workplaces, creating a pathway for growth and success.

The session “Real Estate, Human Resources, and IT: The New Stakeholders for Collaboration Technology” will examine how the increased focus on employee experience and retention has welcomed human resources as an equal partner in implementing workplace strategies. On Tuesday, June 13, join Daniel Root of Root of Collaboration, Kevin Case of A.Visual, and Heather Stonebraker of Dow Jones & Co. for a discussion on requirements, goals, and concerns from all three perspectives for implementing a successful hybrid work strategy.

[InfoComm 2023 News and Notes: A New IMPX Ecosystem, AVoIP and KVM Mania]

On Wednesday, June 14, the session “Building the Multi-Meeting App Conference Room” will dig into the missing pieces of conference room design and what employees truly need from these spaces. Attendees will learn about options for best enabling multi-app meeting spaces and how AV leaders can engineer high-quality user experiences, no matter the app. Speakers include Irwin Lazar of Metrigy, Malissa Dillman of Zoom, Mathew Slack from Microsoft, and Stephen Vobbe of Cisco.

Also on Wednesday, June 14, “Creating Flexible Meeting and Conferencing Spaces” will take a deep dive into all aspects of developing multi-use office spaces. Attendees will discover all the possibilities available to them, from furniture design to AV technology, for designing flexible collaboration rooms. Speakers are Linda Gedemer of AlfaTech, John Bailey of AVI-SPL, Cathy Richards-Ingram of Avalara, and Dave Bryant of One Workplace.

For the full schedule of conferencing and collaboration sessions, visit https://www.infocommshow.org/event-info/conf-collab.