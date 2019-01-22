Microcredentials’ Value Dependent on Higher Ed Cheerleading Instead of Spectating (The EvoLLLution)

"Employers are losing interest in college degrees. In the first half of 2018, only 30 percent of job postings required a degree, down from 32 percent the previous year and 34 percent in 2012, according to a Burning Glass Technologies analysis of 15 million job ads."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Microcredentials have gained major traction with learners who need to boost their skills, and employers have also taken notice. As traditional degrees become less important for some jobs, institutions can offer these shorter-form badges and certifications to help boost their relevancy and better connect with student needs.