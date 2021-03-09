Michael Shinn, Noted Young AV Professional, Dies

Noted young AV professional Michael Shinn has died at age 38.

Michael Shinn

Shinn, who was self-employed as "Chief Shinnovator" at his own firm Shinnovation, LLC, previously held positions at South Central AV, Verrex, and IMS Technology Services where he launched the firm's service department. Shinn was named to Commercial Integrator's 40 under 40 list in 2014 and served as an instructor at InfoComm shows. He also served on the NSCA Education Foundation Board of Directors.

"The AV community is deeply saddened by the passing of Michael Shinn," said David Labuskes, CTS, CEO of AVIXA. "Michael was generous with his time and expertise, teaching at events like InfoComm, which benefited the entire industry. Our hearts are with his family during this time."

“The NSCA family—including staff, volunteer leaders, former co-workers, and industry friends—were all sadden by the news of Mike Shinn’s passing," added Chuck Wilson, executive director, NSCA. "We knew him as a fellow board member, an educator, an advocate for our industry, and our friend. Mike was passionate about this industry and, as such a young man, had so much potential. He will be greatly missed. We will remember him fondly and pray for healing as his family and friends mourn in this great loss. It’s a very sad time for all of us as we reflect upon how shocking this news was and how fragile life can be.”

Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St Margaret’s Church, Spring Lake, NJ on Sat., March 13. For those unable to attend the in-person, it will be broadcasted here.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the American Cancer Society, a cause Shinn held close to his heart. To send condolences to the family visit www.orenderfamilyhome.net.