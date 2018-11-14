Mersive Honored By Frost & Sullivan

Mersive Technologies has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2018 Product Line Strategy Leader in the North American Professional Wireless Content Sharing category. Mersive was chosen for portfolio breadth scalability, feature-set, customer purchasing experience, and brand equity.

“Mersive provides easy to use content sharing and control capabilities for any PC, Mac, Android, and iOS device,” said Robert Arnold, principal analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “Solstice effectively eliminates the frustrations and inefficiencies associated with traditional wired connections to meeting room displays.”

According to Frost & Sullivan, wireless content sharing is designed to resolve the issue of wired connections to displays, which makes content sharing time consuming and cumbersome. With this background, Frost & Sullivan judged vendors based on the strength of their product lines, the customer impact, purchasing experience, and overall best practices. They found that the solutions available on today’s market are challenged with balancing major enterprise requirements including ease of use, network security, centralized management, and price.

Frost & Sullivan found that Mersive’s Solstice is optimally positioned to address the challenging range of requirements. Meeting participants are more engaged because Solstice’s intuitive, software-based interface makes it easy for any number of users to share content from any device. Moreover, enterprises can securely deploy the solution across locations and centrally manage them from a single console.

In addition to these capabilities, Mersive just launched Kepler, a cloud-based software tool that monitors an entire Solstice deployment and provides powerful analytics on user collaboration and meeting room utilization. By collecting data from Solstice Pods installed in meeting rooms and huddle spaces, Kepler empowers organizations to optimize these spaces for greater usability, productivity, and ROI.

“As the need for collaboration in cowork spaces expands, our customers are deploying Solstice on a large-scale connecting Pods to hundreds of displays in meeting spaces across multiple locations,” said Mersive Technologies CEO Rob Balgley. “Solstice is one of the best platforms for wirelessly sharing content from multiple devices onto a single screen, but also the most scalable solution for managing deployments and gleaning valuable insights on user collaboration and room utilization.”