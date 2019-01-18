Mersive Hires Former Crestron Exec to Accelerate Company Growth

Mersive Technologies has hired wireless industry veteran Brian Studwell as national director of consultant channel management. The newly created position will act as liaison for all support, education and design assistance. Studwell will be instrumental in increasing customer satisfaction and growing Mersive’s U.S. Consultant Channel.

“Much of our record sales growth is attributable to the efforts and advocacy of our architectural design consultant partners, who deserve a dedicated program and resources,” said Rob Balgley, CEO, Mersive. “Brian’s extensive industry experience and his network of relationships within the consultant community will be critical to building this program and continuing our record growth.”

Prior to Mersive, Studwell was director of consultant programs at Crestron, where he cultivated and ran their partner program. Studwell has also worked in multimedia systems and management for IBM, BMW, Volvo, and Morgan Stanley.

“I’m invigorated to join a company that is bringing innovation to an industry I have spent two decades in,” said Studwell. “By creating this position and bringing me onboard, Mersive shows their commitment to the consultant community. Besides representing an outstanding product, I’m excited to provide excellent customer service as a dedicated point of contact within Mersive.”