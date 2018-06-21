Mersive Expands Executive Ranks

Mersive Technologies, which specializes in wireless content sharing and collaboration solutions, announced that it has bolstered its leadership ranks by promoting Rick Emery to chief revenue officer (CRO) and adding Martin Payne and Dan Hudspeth as chief marketing officer (CMO) and chief financial officer (CFO), respectively. The three executives bring key experience needed in scaling private-equity backed technology companies experiencing high growth and international expansion.

Rick Emery

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to achieve in terms of growth and market penetration over the last five years,” said Rob Balgley, CEO. “We have the leading enterprise solution in a rapidly growing market for in-room wireless presentation and collaboration. By increasing Rick’s scope and adding Martin and Dan, we will further capitalize on our product superiority and allow the company to scale faster and more efficiently.”

Martin Payne

Emery has been with the company for nearly 5 years and his leadership of the sales team has enabled the company’s revenues to double each year. With Mersive’s continued expansion in Europe and Asia, he assumes the role of CRO as he adds sales locations, expands channel coverage, and extends relationships with multi-national customers to their overseas campuses.

As CMO, Payne oversees Mersive’s brand awareness, lead generation, and product marketing efforts working hand-in-hand with Emery in driving revenue growth in predictable and profitable fashion. He joins the company from GutCheck, another successful privately backed technology company in the Denver area, where he was COO leading go-to-market and product-related functions.

Dan Hudspeth

Hudspeth is a multiple-time CFO of private and public companies who has helped organizations achieve high growth trajectories in capital-efficient manner. Prior to joining Mersive, he worked with several private-equity backed portfolio companies enhancing their accounting, planning, and budgeting capabilities to provide the financial insights and goals needed to drive performance across the company.