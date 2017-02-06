Media4Display Now Available on Samsung Tizen Displays

Telelogos' Media4Display, already compatible with Windows and Android players, is now available for Samsung Smart Signage Platform Displays (SSSP 4.0) on Tizen.



With Tizen, SSSP will deliver more graphic performance and content playback to expand users’ visual display possibilities, while creating a more vivid experience for their audiences. The Tizen-powered, fourth-generation SSSP features an upgraded graphics engine to drive faster response time, interactions and loading speeds.

“We saw in Media4Display for Tizen a great opportunity to offer a solid and turnkey Digital Signage solution to our integrators and customers," said Christophe BILLAUD, Managing Director of Telelogos. "It seemed obvious to us to develop a specific version of our digital signage software for Tizen. Beyond the growing interest of the market for this type of displays, this testifies the strong partnership between Samsung and Telelogos”