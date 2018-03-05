Media City Joins DPAA

DPAA announced that Toronto-based Media City has joined the association.



"Media City is aptly named, as they offer impactful, targeted ad opportunities on digital screens in Canada's major cities," said Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA. "We are delighted to welcome this fast-growing company to our membership ranks and look forward to helping to pave the way for additional growth opportunities in the future."

Sylvio Deluca, CEO, Media City. , said,

"We were the first company in Canada to start selling Outdoor Digital, almost 20 years ago," said Sylvio Deluca, CEO, Media City. "Joining DPAA, Barry and his team feels like coming home again. We’re thrilled to be part of this organization."